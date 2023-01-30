Attys Score $7.4M In Fees Following Yelp Investor Settlement

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 30, 2023, 9:34 PM EST) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Georgia firm Holzer & Holzer LLC will get $7.42 million for their work representing a proposed class of investors that accused business review website Yelp and its executives of mischaracterizing the growth and retention expectations of its advertising program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS