COVID Benches Lead Prosecutor In FIFA Bribery Trial

By Rachel Scharf (January 30, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- A lead prosecutor in the FIFA corruption probe caught COVID-19 two weeks into the criminal bribery trial of former 21st Century Fox executives, leading the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office to temporarily sub in the head of its criminal unit....

