Chancellor Rips Consulting Biz, Attys In BDO Spoliation Row

By Lauren Berg (January 31, 2023, 11:08 PM EST) -- Consulting firm EverGlade Global Inc., founded by a former BDO USA LLP partner, can't distance itself from its founder's decision to destroy evidence tying him to a smear campaign against BDO, Delaware's chancellor ruled Tuesday, saying the founder's spoliation efforts were done on EverGlade's behalf....

