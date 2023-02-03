NJ Transit, County Face Class Action Over Flooding From Ida

By Aaron Keller (February 3, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- New Jersey Transit and a county public works department are liable for damage to dozens of homes and businesses due to open flood control gates and a train that frustrated mitigation efforts when it became disabled in the rising waters, a putative class action filed in state court alleges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS