IP Forecast: Fed. Circ. To Eye Cooley's Conduct In CBD Row

By Andrew Karpan (February 2, 2023, 9:08 PM EST) -- Pure Hemp Collective heads to the Federal Circuit to argue it was wrongly denied legal fees based on how rival United Cannabis' Cooley LLP lawyers handled one of the first-ever cannabis patent suits, while United Cannabis plans to attack the appeal as "frivolous."...

