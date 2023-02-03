Man Who Laundered $30M Convicted After Fleeing Amid Trial

By Ivan Moreno (February 3, 2023, 1:48 PM EST) -- An Atlanta man charged for his role in a massive scheme to launder more than $30 million stolen from companies and individuals through computer-enabled scams has been convicted after he fled during the middle of his trial over two weeks ago and remains on the lam, authorities said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS