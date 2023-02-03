Fla. Trial Atty Sanctioned And Should Pay Costs, Court Says

By Y. Peter Kang (February 3, 2023, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court said Friday that "intentionally misleading and deceptive statements" made by defense counsel to the judge and jury during a car crash trial and improper discovery actions warranted the imposition of monetary sanctions on the attorney and a possible suspension....

