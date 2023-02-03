9th Circ. Upholds GoDaddy Win In Web Domain Registry Spat

By Adam Lidgett (February 3, 2023, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Friday to revive a motivational speaker's bid to regain a domain name he had registered with GoDaddy but lost after a fee payment issue, finding that the website hosting platform wasn't liable for a third party's use of the domain name....

