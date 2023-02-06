Ex-Client Says Fla. Law Firm Behind On Malpractice Deal

By Madison Arnold (February 6, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- A former client of Florida-based law firm Gary Williams Parenti Watson & Gary PLLC has told a Georgia federal court the firm is in default of their confidential settlement agreement in her malpractice suit and thus owes her almost $580,000....

