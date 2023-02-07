JPML Sends L'Oreal Hair Relaxer-Cancer Link Suits To Illinois

By Dorothy Atkins (February 7, 2023, 2:05 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has consolidated dozens of product liability and consumer protection lawsuits in Illinois federal court that allege L'Oreal USA Inc. and other companies' hair relaxers — which are primarily marketed to Black women — cause breast, uterine and other cancers....

