Amazon And Apple Want Resale Deal Antitrust Suit Tossed

By Kelly Lienhard (February 7, 2023, 7:22 PM EST) -- Amazon and Apple asked a Washington federal court to throw out a proposed consumer class action claiming the companies eliminated nearly all third-party Apple resellers on Amazon's marketplace when the companies agreed to sell Apple devices on Amazon at up to 10% discounts, arguing that, even if all the consumers' claims were true, it still doesn't prove the companies acted unlawfully....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS