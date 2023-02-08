Rover Workers Score $18M Deal Over Misclassification Claims

By Gina Kim (February 8, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- Dog care app A Place For Rover said Tuesday it will pay $18 million to resolve claims by thousands of providers who allege they were misclassified as independent contractors, mooting their already-argued Ninth Circuit appeal of a California federal judge's order finding the app was not a service provider with employees. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS