Atlanta Travel Spa Fights Atty's Post-Trial Fees Request

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 9, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- A company that operates a travel spa at Atlanta's international airport has asked a Peach State judge to deny its former attorney's request for fees, after the attorney won more than $1 million at trial in his case alleging years of nonpayment, saying he failed to assert a proper claim for fees in his complaint....

