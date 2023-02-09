Third Suit Filed Over Ohio Train Derailment, Chemical Leak

By David Holtzman (February 9, 2023, 12:01 PM EST) -- A third class action was filed in Ohio federal court Thursday against Norfolk Southern Railway Co. alleging negligence that allowed a train to derail and leak the toxic chemical vinyl chloride into the air....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS