Facebook, Gibson Dunn Sanctioned For 'Egregious' Conduct

By Lauren Berg (February 9, 2023, 11:06 PM EST) -- Facebook and its counsel Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP must pay $925,000 to social media users in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, citing their "unusually egregious and persistent" misconduct delaying discovery and gaslighting of opponents in seeking to extract a lower-priced settlement....

