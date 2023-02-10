Bathroom Attendant Accuses Texas Billionaire Of Wage Theft

By Joyce Hanson (February 10, 2023, 2:19 PM EST) -- Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Landry's Inc. restaurant empire and NBA team the Houston Rockets, got slapped with a suit in federal court saying one of his steakhouse chains failed to pay bathroom attendants any wages and forced them to rely solely on tips....

