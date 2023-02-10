Over 41K Visa Seekers Denied By Travel Ban Can Try Again

By Micah Danney (February 10, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. government said it would reconsider more than 41,000 non-immigrant visa applicants who were denied a waiver under the Trump administration's travel ban, reaching an agreement with visa seekers who accused the government in California federal court of ducking its responsibility to adjudicate live claims....

