737 Max Victims' Families Can't Scrub DOJ-Boeing Deal

By Linda Chiem (February 10, 2023, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge declined to mandate new conditions or rework Boeing's deferred prosecution agreement, saying that while families of the victims of two 737 Max crashes suffered tragic losses, the court cannot supplant the U.S. Department of Justice's judgment in negotiating the terms of that deal....

