Trump Offers DNA, Rape Accuser Calls It 'Bad Faith' Delay

By Lauren Berg (February 10, 2023, 11:45 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump told a Manhattan federal judge Friday he'll hand over a DNA sample in E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit if the columnist provides missing pages from a report of the dress she was wearing during the alleged assault, but Carroll called it a "bad faith" delay tactic....

