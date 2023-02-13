Merck, Glenmark Must Face Zetia Antitrust MDL At April Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (February 13, 2023, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has upheld a magistrate judge's recommendation to deny Merck and Glenmark's bids to end antitrust multidistrict litigation accusing the drugmakers of conspiring to delay generic competition for the branded cholesterol medication Zetia, teeing up the case for an April jury trial....

