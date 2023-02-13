Mass. Judge Backs Feds' Land Acquisition For Tribal Casino

By Caleb Symons (February 13, 2023, 6:58 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Boston has advanced plans for a $1 billion tribe-owned casino, ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior acted legally in taking into trust 321 acres in southeastern Massachusetts where the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe plans to build a sprawling resort complex....

