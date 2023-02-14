5 Steps Cos. Can Take Amid Surge In 'Right To Repair' Actions

By Adam Acosta, J. Mark Gidley and Anna Kertesz (February 14, 2023, 3:56 PM EST) -- Product warranties and product design features that restrict how consumers repair and service products have reemerged as a key enforcement priority for the Federal Trade Commission. And class action plaintiffs have similarly refocused on allegedly unlawful repair restrictions following the FTC's reinvigorated interest in this area....

