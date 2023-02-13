Mercedes Vehicles Prone To Subframe Rust, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (February 13, 2023, 7:19 PM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz has been hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court alleging it misled consumers about a rust issue with the subframes for several of its vehicles, leading the frames to fail while in motion....

