Inter RAO Units Win $76M In Georgia Electricity Tariff Feud

By Caroline Simson (February 13, 2023, 10:35 PM EST) -- An international tribunal awarded Dutch subsidiaries of the Russian energy company Inter RAO $75.9 million in a dispute with the country of Georgia over electricity tariffs, several weeks after a Swedish tribunal awarded the companies nearly $112 million in a parallel proceeding, according to an award made public on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS