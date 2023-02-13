Georgia Hotel Operator Moves To Dodge Sex Trafficking Suit

By Nate Beck (February 13, 2023, 6:16 PM EST) -- A hotel franchisee on Monday asked a federal court to toss a lawsuit accusing the operator and Ramada Worldwide Inc. of ignoring signs that a minor was trafficked for sex for nearly two years at its property in Alpharetta, Georgia, arguing the company didn't knowingly benefit from the criminal activity....

