Lufthansa's $56.6M COVID Refund Deal OK'd After Rethink

By Gina Kim (February 14, 2023, 9:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday walked back his denial of a $56.6 million settlement reached between customers and German airline Lufthansa over a dispute concerning refunds for canceled flights during the COVID-19 pandemic and granted preliminary approval, acknowledging he missed the plaintiffs' estimate of proper recovery range in court papers. ...

