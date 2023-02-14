Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Can't Call Accuser's Atty To Testify

By Craig Clough (February 14, 2023, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing trial in a photographer's sexual assault and defamation suit against Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash initially indicated Tuesday that she'd allow Dash's lawyer to question the photographer's attorney on the stand, but reversed course after concluding there wasn't time and Dash's team hadn't properly updated its witness list....

