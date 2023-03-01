2 Takeaways From 3rd Circ.'s J&J Bankruptcy Ruling

By Gregory Hesse, Daryl Robertson and Brandon Bell (February 28, 2023, 6:29 PM EST) -- On Jan. 30, in In re: LTL Management LLC, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ordered LTL's Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition dismissed, concluding the petition was not filed in good faith because LTL was not in financial distress at the time of the filing.[1]...

