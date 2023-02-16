Manhattan DA Bragg Launches Wage Violation Task Force

By Braden Campbell (February 16, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday announced a dedicated team to investigate and prosecute violations of wage and hour law by city employers and an initiative to pay workers who miss out on restitution....

