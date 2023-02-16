Microsoft Says Sony Docs At 'Heart' Of FTC Activision Case

By Bryan Koenig (February 16, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- Microsoft's fight for documents from Sony's digital entertainment arm continues to escalate as Microsoft tries to defend against a Federal Trade Commission challenge to its planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision, a challenge the software giant argues "almost exclusively" parrots Sony complaints about the deal....

