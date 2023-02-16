Weinstein Judge To Limit Victim Testimony At Sentencing

By Gina Kim (February 16, 2023, 10:57 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein's sentencing on his California rape and sexual assault convictions said Thursday she won't allow two accusers whose allegations the jury hung on to make victim impact statements at next week's sentencing, saying it'd be "wholly inappropriate" since he's presumed innocent on those charges. ...

