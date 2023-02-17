Feds Spar With Contractors Over What To Exclude At Trial

By Kelcey Caulder (February 17, 2023, 10:12 PM EST) -- The government and two defendants accused of winning nearly $8 million in fraudulent U.S. military contracts are sparring over what can be argued and discussed at trial, which is set to begin on March 13....

