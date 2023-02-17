Red Sox Network Exec Fights Feds' Bid To 'Control' Civil Suit

By Chris Villani (February 17, 2023, 11:42 AM EST) -- A former executive accused of stealing $575,000 from the network that broadcasts Boston Red Sox and Bruins' games pushed back Thursday against the federal government's attempt to intervene in a related civil suit, arguing that prosecutors want to "control" a case that isn't theirs....

