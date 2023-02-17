Electric Car Co. Rivian Puts Brakes On Investor Suit, For Now

By Hailey Konnath (February 17, 2023, 11:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday ruled Rivian Automotive investors haven't shown the electric automaker hid that it would need to raise prices shortly after its initial public offering, throwing out the proposed securities class action, but giving the investors time to tweak their complaint....

