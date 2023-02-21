Feds Say Insys Founder's Health Doesn't Merit Early Release

By Chris Villani (February 21, 2023, 11:35 AM EST) -- Federal prosecutors said Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor should stay in prison for his role in the opioid maker's kickback scheme, countering his argument that two heart attacks and the ongoing pandemic pose a serious enough threat to his health to set him free....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS