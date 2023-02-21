Gilead, Janssen And Teva Face HIV Drug Antitrust Trial In May

By Dorothy Atkins (February 21, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has unveiled his reasoning for mostly refusing to hand either side a clear-cut summary judgment victory in the sprawling certified consumer antitrust class action alleging that Gilead, Janssen and other drugmakers artificially inflated HIV drug prices, teeing up the high-stakes dispute for a May jury trial....

