News Corp. Eyes Move Inc. Sale Options As CoStar Talks End

By Al Barbarino (February 22, 2023, 3:33 PM EST) -- News Corp. confirmed in a securities filing Wednesday it is "no longer engaged in discussions" to sell Move Inc. to CoStar Group, but the company is actively assessing other options for its real estate-related digital offerings and has had interest in Move from other potential buyers. ...

