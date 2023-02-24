Judge Gives Go-Ahead To Porsche Faulty Software Settlement

By Mike Curley (February 24, 2023, 3:02 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement between drivers and Porsche Cars NA Inc. to resolve claims that a May 2020 software update caused the Porsche Communication Management system in the drivers' vehicles to malfunction and drain the cars' batteries....

