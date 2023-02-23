Big Tech Advocate Wants To Block Calif. Internet Safety Law

By Caleb Symons (February 23, 2023, 9:24 PM EST) -- A trade association representing Big Tech is trying to block California's new online privacy rules for children while it challenges those restrictions in court, calling the regulations "the most extensive attempt by any state to censor speech since the birth of the internet."...

