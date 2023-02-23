Immunomedics' $40M Deal Over Data Scandal Gets Initial OK

By Katryna Perera (February 23, 2023, 10:26 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted preliminary approval on Thursday to a $40 million settlement between pharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc. and a class of its investors that will resolve claims that the company and several of its top brass failed to disclose a data integrity breach attributed to workers at one of its drug manufacturing facilities that led to the rejection of one of its highly valuable drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS