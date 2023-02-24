Former Atlanta Commissioner Gets 4½ Years in Bribery Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 24, 2023, 7:28 PM EST) -- A former Atlanta city commissioner was sentenced Friday to 4½ years in prison after being convicted in Georgia federal court on charges that she took $40,000 in bribes from a local contractor in exchange for steering millions of dollars' worth of city contracts to the contractor's company....

