J&J Ch. 11 Dismissal Ignores Mass Tort Bankruptcy Principles

By Douglas Smith (March 1, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit's Jan. 30 decision in In re: LTL Management LLC, holding that a company facing tens of thousands of tort claims and billion-dollar verdicts did not have a good faith basis for filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, has garnered significant attention.[1]...

