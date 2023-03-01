Hidden Arbitrator Ties May Tarnish $240M Panama Canal Feud

By Caroline Simson (February 28, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel appeared troubled during arguments on Tuesday by undisclosed relationships between arbitrators who awarded $240 million to the operator of the Panama Canal, in particular the fact that the operator's appointed arbitrator helped the tribunal president score another lucrative position....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS