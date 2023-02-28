BNSF Says BIPA Ruling Bolsters Bid For New Trial

By Thy Vo (February 27, 2023, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court's recent biometric privacy ruling strengthens BNSF Railways' argument that a federal judge should throw out the $228 million verdict against it, the railroad said, because the decision allowed judges discretion in setting damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS