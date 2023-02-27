Meta Wants FTC To Explain How Facebook, TikTok Differ

By Bryan Koenig (February 27, 2023, 8:22 PM EST) -- Meta has asked a D.C. federal judge to force the Federal Trade Commission to explain its definition for the personal social networking market the Facebook parent company allegedly monopolizes, and to explain why that market excludes such "commonly known competitors as Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok."...

