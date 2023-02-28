Slack Investor Urges Justices To Not Undo Direct Listing Suit

By Jessica Corso (February 27, 2023, 10:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should not permit Slack Technologies LLC to "evade" a lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors ahead of its 2019 direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange by arguing for an interpretation of a 90-year law that Congress never intended, the shareholder leading a prospective class action against the company argued on Monday....

