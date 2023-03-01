LA County To Pay $29M To Bryant Over Helicopter Crash Pics

By Lauren Berg (February 28, 2023, 11:24 PM EST) -- Los Angeles County has agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant nearly $29 million to resolve her lawsuit and potential future claims over first responders' dissemination of graphic photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others....

