NFL Coach Flores Can Argue Racial Bias Claims In Fed. Court

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 1, 2023, 7:55 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ruled that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores can argue his racial bias claims against the NFL and three of its teams in federal court instead of arbitration, saying that the case "shines an unflattering spotlight" on the league's employment practices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS