Gymnast's Abuse Suit Can't Proceed In Mass., Judge Finds

By Chris Villani (March 3, 2023, 11:58 AM EST) -- A gymnast's suit against a former coach she said sexually abused her was tossed Thursday after a federal judge found that a telephone call the coach participated in while the gymnast lived in Massachusetts isn't enough to bring the case in the Bay State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS