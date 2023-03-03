Aerospace Co. Says Fla. Cancer Cluster Suit Is Time-Barred

By David Minsky (March 3, 2023, 11:19 PM EST) -- A Raytheon Co. subsidiary argued in federal court Friday that several claims bought by Florida residents alleging their cancer was caused by radioactive-contaminated dirt are time-barred under state law because the nature of the suit doesn't relate to products liability, since the company doesn't sell products to the public....

